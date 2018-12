Singer-songwriter Hozier is heading to New Zealand in April for one headlining show at Spark Arena.

Hozier will perform on Sunday, April 28 following the release of his recent EP Nina Cried Power.

The Irish performer, known for his Grammy-nominated single Take Me To Church, was last in New Zealand for a show at Spark Arena in 2015.

Tickets for Hozier's 2019 show go on sale at 12pm Friday, December 14. A My Live Nation pre-sale is available from 11am Thursday, December 13.