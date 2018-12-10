Dec. 16: Actress Joyce Bulifant ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show") is 81. Actress Liv Ullman is 80. Journalist Lesley Stahl ("60 Minutes") is 77. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 73. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 72. Actor Ben Cross is 71. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 69. Actor Xander Berkeley ("The Walking Dead") is 63. Actress Alison LaPlaca ("The John Larroquette Show") is 59. Actor Sam Robards is 57. Actor Jon Tenney ("The Closer," ''Brooklyn South") is 57. Actor Benjamin Bratt ("Private Practice," ''Law and Order") is 55. Country singer Jeff Carson is 55. Comedian JB Smoove ("The Millers," ''Curb Your Enthusiasm") is 53. Actress Miranda Otto ("Lord of the Rings" films) is 51. Actor Daniel Cosgrove ("Van Wilder") is 48. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 47. Actress Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones," ''Breaking Bad") is 37. Actress Zoe Jarman ("The Mindy Project") is 36. Actor Theo James ("Insurgent," ''Divergent") is 34. Actress Amanda Setton ("The Mindy Project," ''Gossip Girl") is 33. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 32. Actress Anna Popplewell ("The Chronicles of Narnia" films) is 30. Actor Stephan James ("Race," ''Selma") is 25.

Dec. 17: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 82. Keyboardist-singer Art Neville of the Neville Brothers is 81. Actor Bernard Hill is 74. Actor Ernie Hudson ("Ghostbusters") is 73. "Hardball" host Chris Matthews is 73. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 72. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 70. Actor Joel Brooks ("Six Feet Under") is 69. Singer Paul Rodgers is 69. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 67. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 65. Actor Barry Livingston ("My Three Sons") is 65. Actor Bill Pullman is 65. Director-producer Peter Farrelly ("There's Something About Mary," ''Dumb and Dumber") is 62. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 60. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 57. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 52. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 52. Actress Laurie Holden ("The Walking Dead") is 49. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 48. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas ("The District") is 48. Actress Claire Forlani ("Meet Joe Black," ''CSI: NY") is 47. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 45. Actress Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story") is 44. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 44. Actress Marissa Ribisi ("Pleasantville") is 44. Actress Milla Jovovich ("Zoolander," ''The Fifth Element") is 43. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 36. Actress Shannon Woodward ("Westworld," ''Raising Hope") is 34. Actress Emma Bell ("The Walking Dead") is 32. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 29. Actor Graham Rogers ("Quantico") is 28. Actor-singer Nat Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band") is 24.

Dec. 18: Actress Cicely Tyson is 94. Actor Roger Mosley ("Magnum, P.I.") is 80. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 75. Director Steven Spielberg is 72. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 68. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 65. Actor Ray Liotta is 64. Singer Angie Stone is 57. Actor Brad Pitt is 55. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin ("Chain of Command") is 54. Actress Rachel Griffiths ("Brothers and Sisters," ''Six Feet Under") is 50. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 50. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 48. Rapper DMX is 48. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 46. Singer Sia is 43. Country singer Randy Houser is 42. Actor Josh Dallas ("Once Upon a Time") is 40. Actress Katie Holmes ("Dawson's Creek") is 40. Singer Christina Aguilera is 38. Actress Ashley Benson ("Pretty Little Liars") is 29. Actress Bridgit Mendler ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 26.

Dec. 19: Actress Elaine Joyce is 75. Actor Tim Reid is 74. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Country singer Janie Fricke is 71. Actor Mike Lookinland ("The Brady Bunch") is 58. Actress Jennifer Beals is 55. Actor Scott Cohen ("Gilmore Girls") is 54. Actor Robert MacNaughton ("E.T.") is 52. Magician Criss Angel is 51. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 51. Actress Kristy Swanson is 49. Model Tyson Beckford is 48. Actress Rosa Blasi ("Strong Medicine") is 46. Actress Alyssa Milano is 46. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 38. Actress Marla Sokoloff ("The Practice") is 38. Actor Nik Dodani ("Murphy Brown") is 25.

Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole ("The Mickey Mouse Club") is 77. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 74. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 73. Musician Alan Parsons is 70. Actress Jenny Agutter ("Call the Midwife") is 66. Actor Michael Badalucco ("The Practice") is 64. Actress Blanche Baker ("Shakedown," ''Holocaust") is 62. Singer Billy Bragg is 61. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 61. Actor Joel Gretsch ("V'') is 55. Country singer Kris Tyler is 54. Singer Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 52. Singer David Cook ("American Idol") is 36. Actor Jonah Hill is 35. Singer JoJo is 28.

Dec. 21: Talk-show host Phil Donahue is 83. Actress Jane Fonda is 81. Singer Carla Thomas is 76. Guitarist Albert Lee is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 70. Singer Nick Gilder is 68. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris ("Better Call Saul") is 66. Singer Betty Wright is 65. Actress Jane Kaczmarek ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 63. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 62. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 62. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen ("Phyllis," ''The Mary Tyler Moore Show") is 61. Actor-comedian Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 61. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 56. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 54. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 53. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 53. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 52. Actress Karri Turner ("JAG") is 52. Actress Khrystyne Haje ("Head of the Class") is 50. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 50. Actress Julie Delpy is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 47. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 47. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: "Rock Star: Supernova") is 42. Actress Rutina Wesley ("True Blood") is 40. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 36. Actor Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead") is 35.

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 82. Country singer Red Steagall is 80. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 73. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 70. Actress BernNadette Stanis ("Good Times") is 65. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 58. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 58. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 56. Actress Lauralee Bell ("The Young and the Restless") is 50. Country singer Lori McKenna is 50. Actress Heather Donahue ("The Blair Witch Project") is 45. Actor Chris Carmack ("The O.C.") is 38. Singer Jordin Sparks ("American Idol") is 29. Singer Meghan Trainor is 25.