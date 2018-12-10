Hip-hop trio Migos have pulled out of their scheduled appearance at this summer's highly anticipated Bay Dreams festival.

The Bad and Boujee rappers were due to headline the Mount Maunganui festival but promoters have just announced they have cancelled both their Australian and New Zealand tour "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Replacing the rap trio on the Mount lineup is Harlem hip hop star Sheck Wes and one of the driving forces of Atlanta's trap scene, Rich The Kid.

Fans will be wondering whether this affects fellow headliner Cardi B, who is married to Offset from Migos and was coming to New Zealand with the father of her child.

The festival has confirmed the Bodak Yellow superstar will still headline both the Mount and Nelson events.

This comes after Cardi B recently announced she was splitting from Offset as they'd "grown out of love", and in a recent performance she rapped about getting a divorce.

Without Migos, Cardi will headline alongside Tash Sultana, Joey Bada$$, Peking Duk and more.

Bay Dreams kicks off at The Mount on January 1 with a warm-up party featuring Shapeshifter, Mr Carmack and L.A.B before launching into the main day on January 2.

Meanwhile, the Nelson party kicks off on January 3 at Trafalgar Square with UK rapper Ocean Wisdom; world renowned DJs Stanton Warriors and electronic maestros Hybrid Minds, who sold out their entire previous NZ run.

The main festival day on January 4, includes Cardi B, Tash Sultana, Sticky Fingers, Peking Duk, $uicide Boy$ and Pnau. Other must-sees include Macky Gee, Katchafire, Home Brew and an array of exciting acts on the Hospital Records stage.

For full details and lineups, see Baydreams.co.nz.