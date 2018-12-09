The brand new Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer is here and it's pretty toit.

In a Die Hard themed trailer, Jake (Andy Samberg), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and Terry (Terry Crews) are seen stuck on top of a high-rise building that is about to detonate at any moment. Jake then helps his fellow officers get down while Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) and Jake's best friend, Charles (Joe Lo Truglio), watch from below.

Jake then impossibly jumps toward a helicopter in slow motion and successfully holds on before the bomb blows.

The brand new Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer is here and it's pretty toit. Photo / NBC

Then, we are pulled into reality as we realise that Jake was actually just acting out the scene with plastic figurines for a new recruitment video.

Advertisement

The TV series is back on our screens around the world on January 10, after it was saved by NBC following Fox cancelling the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 1-5 are currently showing on Lightbox and Netflix, but it is not known what date the show will be released in NZ.

The sixth season will have 18 comical episodes, 5 episodes more than the last season - however previous seasons had around 22 or 23.

Samberg has reassured fans that this isn't going to be the last season.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, when asked if season 6 would be the final outing for the cast, he said: "One hundred per cent no."

NBC is delighted to have the show back on its channel, with chairman of NBC Entertainment Robert Greenblatt, saying: "Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home.

"Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here's to the Nine-Nine!"

Fans have also shared their excitement for the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on social media.