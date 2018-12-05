Kiwi actor Erik Thomson has revealed the acting gig he wishes he'd never taken.

While he's now best known for playing Dave Rafter in the Trans-Tasman drama series Packed To The Rafters, things weren't always so polished.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia at the 2018 AACTA Awards on Wednesday, Thomson reflected on his biggest career regrets, revealing he once did a "cheesy" TV ad for ASB bank.

He starred in not one but a series of ads alongside Lucy Lawless - of Xena: Warrior Princess fame - in the roles of doting parents to a baby named Stan, who were trying to gain financial security for their growing family.

Now, Thomson says he "cringes a little bit" when he re-watches them.

"They're just so cheesy! I kind of wish I never did that," he said.

But added the reason he did do it was because he was working in theatre at the time and was broke, "and they paid really well".

Thomson rose to fame following stints in both Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess.

He moved to Australia in 1995, landing a major role in Australian medical series All Saints.

He married Australian actress Caitlin McDougall in 1999 and the pair have two children together; a daughter named Eilish, 11 and a son named Magnus, five.