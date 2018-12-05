CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian actress' lawyer says prosecutors questioned her for at least four hours on accusations of public obscenity over a revealing dress she wore to a cinema gala.

Rania Youssef was allowed to go free after Wednesday's questioning, pending the completion of the investigation.

Her lawyer, Shaban Said, says she still faces trial on Jan. 12, a date set by court.

The initial complaint against her was filed by a group of lawyers but they withdrew their complaint on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Last Thursday, Youssef wore a long black dress, its see-through skirt revealing her legs in their entirety, for the closing ceremony of a Cairo film festival.

Images of her wearing the dress were widely shared on social media in Muslim-majority Egypt, where ostensibly secular authorities often side with religious conservatives.