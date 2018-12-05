Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the actor-comedian.

Hart announced his selection in an Instagram statement and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed up with a tweet that welcomed him "to the family."

The announcement came hours after trade publication The Hollywood Reporter posted a story calling the Oscars host position "the least wanted job in Hollywood."

Hart clearly doesn't feel that way, writing on Instagram that it has been on his list of dreams jobs for years.

He said: "For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to.

"I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable.

"I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it's time to rise to the occasion."

The 39-year-old has become a bankable star with films such as "Ride Along," ''Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Night School."

The Oscars experienced an all-time ratings low last year and has announced numerous changes for the Feb. 24 ceremony.