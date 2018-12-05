Ed Sheeran, would it kill you to make an effort?The singer-songwriter is making waves on social media today after duetting with fellow superstar Beyonce at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in South Africa on Sunday.
The pair duetted together on the hit song Perfect, but their onstage ensembles were not exactly in sync.
Beyonce looked every inch the diva, wearing a wearing a "sculptural fuchsia gown with a long train by Ashi Studio".
And Ed? Well, he dressed like … Ed Sheeran, wearing a black T-shirt on top of a white long-sleeved T-shirt, with dark jeans and sneakers.
The sartorial difference between these two — arguably the biggest male and female pop stars in the world right now — was hard to ignore:
As debate rages on, let's be thankful that at least one Twitter user has taken some initiative and presented a solution to the problem: