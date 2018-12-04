Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian may have been VIP guests at the opening night of The Cher Show, but that didn't stop one of the musical's actors from calling out the rapper for being on his phone mid-performance.

West was named and shamed on Twitter by Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the Broadway musical based on music icon Cher's life.

Spector's bold tweet was met with widespread praise, with people applauding the actor for being brave enough to call out West's bad manners so publicly.

Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. — Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018

JARROD SPECTOR I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU FOR SO MANY REASONS BUT RIGHT NOW THIS IS NUMBER ONE AND TWO AND THREE AND FOUR — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 4, 2018

Omg that is the single rudest thing ever. Especially from someone who should know better. Have some respect Kanye 😒 — Lesley (@MommyRou) December 4, 2018

This is iconic — Holly Jolly 🎄 (@Hollykach00) December 4, 2018

He was taking up the seat someone could’ve sat in who would’ve really appreciate dthe opportunity to see great musical theater. What a shame. — Joanne Guthrie-Gard (@jojogard) December 4, 2018

You just won the internet, Jarrod! — 𝒩𝑜𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 𝐻𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒾𝒷𝒶𝓁 🖖 (@NoelleHannibal) December 4, 2018



In a surprise move for the usually combative social media user, West later took to Twitter to apologise to The Cher Show cast, saying that he and wife Kardashian had in fact been moved by the production.

Advertisement

It's not the first time West's behaviour has raised eyebrows in recent months, with the rapper criticised for a bizarre appearance on Saturday Night Live in September.

During the show's closing credits West launched into a pro-Donald Trump rant while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

SNL cast members shook their heads during West's surprise speech while the audience fell "dead quiet", Variety reported.

West later met with Mr Trump in the White House in front of reporters and has tweeted his support of the US president on multiple occasions.

However recently it seems the actor has backed off making political statements, tweeting instead that he was building a "fireproof community" after the California wildfires threatened to destroy his home.