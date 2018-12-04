Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have shared some truly gorgeous photos from both of their weddings - the Western ceremony and the traditional Hindu ceremony.

The two events were held one day after the other over the course of a weekend, and they had more than 200 guests in attendance.

Speaking to People Magazine, Chopra said: "Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

Jonas added: "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me."

Advertisement

Jonas' father officiated the Western nuptials.

"You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional," he said.

The bride and groom both wore Ralph Lauren for the Western ceremony - the bride wore a hand-beaded and embroidered gown with a 75-foot long veil, and was walked down the aisle by her mother, Madhu.

They then wore traditional attire for Sunday's Hindu ceremony.

"I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up," Chopra told People.

"We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us.

"It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."