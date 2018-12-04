Top baby names

Each year, Baby Center polls parents to find out what they named their newborn. In 2018, more than 742,000 parents answered. Based on that data, here are the top baby names for 2018. Girls: 1. Sophia; 2. Olivia; 3. Emma; 4. Ava; 5. Isabella; 6. Aria; 7. Riley; 8. Amelia; 9. Mia; 10. Layla. Boys: 1. Jackson; 2. Liam; 3. Noah; 4. Aiden; 5. Caden; 6. Grayson; 7. Lucas; 8. Mason; 9. Oliver; 10. Elijah. Sophia celebrates her ninth consecutive year as the top choice for girls, while Jackson remains the most popular name for boys for six years running. Oliver and Layla both jumped into the top 10, pushing out Logan and Zoe. The fastest climbers of 2018 include Everly, Isla, Leo and Carson.

Show me the love and pat me down, America

Ken writes: "Reading about the Scottish tourist who misidentified himself as a terrorist reminded me of when I did the online form for US entry and realised after pressing 'submit' that it had scrolled on past New Zealand as country of origin, to Nicaragua. At each of the airports I passed through within the US I had to take my shoes off, stand behind the counter and get patted down for explosives or whatever. The last time was at LA airport again and the nice Latino man who patted me down kind of apologised and said it happened to him all the time. Truth be told after 10 days of business travel across America it was the closest I got to another human being and I rather enjoyed it!"

Rip off NZ

"On a recent trip back to the UK to visit my wife's family, I came across these huge price differences (the current exchange rate is about two to one). A whole salmon at the local Morrisons Supermarket, with the nearest ocean about three hours' drive away, weighed 2.785kg, and at £6.50 per/kg cost £18.10, about $36.20. In New Zealand we can pay $12 for a 100g packet of smoked salmon. Also in this village they have a Co-op supermarket similar to our Four Square or Supervalue and a lady in front of me at the checkout had a 1.12kg leg of NZ Lamb - the total price for this export-quality lamb was £5.85 or $11.70. We are getting absolutely shafted here in NZ."

Apology

Let's hope it's real and not marketing...

Video pick

This from David Attenborough's new nature series, Dynasties -- A lion fighting off a pack of hyenas...We all know what that's like amirite?