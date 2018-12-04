Spotify has revealed its annual Year in Music lists, naming the most-streamed artists, albums, tracks and moments that Kiwis - and music lovers around the world - danced to in 2018.

Hip hop megastar Drake has taken out the top spot in many of the big categories, toppling Ed Sheeran who topped the lists last year.

Globally, Drake is the most-streamed artist, album and track, with a total of 8.2 billion streams this year alone, making him Spotify's most-streamed artist of all time.

Drake had similar success here in New Zealand, except for when it came to best album, where Kiwis seemed to prefer Post Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys, making it the most-streamed album of the year in NZ.

The most streamed female artist - both globally and in New Zealand - was pop star Ariana Grande, who nabbed the top spot off the back of her hit fourth album Sweetener and her latest single Thank U, Next, clocking up more than 3 billion streams this year.

She's joined on the list of most-streamed female artists by the likes of Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

Here on home soil, Kiwis' favourite New Zealand artist was Six60, who took out the title of most-streamed NZ artist, while Lorde took the top local female artist spot.

Also on the list were Kiwi favourites like Katchafire, Fat Freddy's Drop and Sons of Zion.

One of the more interesting observations came from Spotify's top lists by age group where the top track for almost every age group was by Drake.

The exceptions were those aged 17 and under who preferred XXXTentacion, 35-44 year-olds who preferred Ed Sheeran and 30-34 year-olds, whose top two tracks were Baby Sleep Shhh: The Perfect Settling Tool for Babies and White Noise For Baby Sleep.

See the full lists below:

SPOTIFY TOP LISTS, NEW ZEALAND:

Most-Streamed New Zealand Artists

Six60

Lorde

Katchafire

Fat Freddy's Drop

Sons of Zion

Drax Project

Stan Walker

Mitch James

The Black Seeds

Kings

Most-Streamed Albums

Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, ÷

XXXTENTACION, ?

Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa

Most-Streamed Collaborations

Post Malone, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Normani, Khalid, Love Lies

Post Malone, rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

SZA, Kendrick Lamar, All The Stars

Most-Streamed O&O Playlists

Today's Top Hits

Hot Hits Australia

Hot Hits New Zealand

Songs to Sing in the Car

Morning Motivation

SPOTIFY'S GLOBAL TOP LISTS 2018:

Most-Streamed Artists

Drake

Post Malone

XXXTENTACION

J Balvin

Ed Sheeran*

*Ed Sheeran was the top-streamed artist in 2017

Most-Streamed Female Artists

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello

Most-Streamed Tracks

God's Plan - Drake

SAD! - XXXTENTACION

rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) - Post Malone

Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Post Malone

In My Feelings - Drake

Most-Streamed Albums

Scorpion - Drake

beerbongs & bentleys - Post Malone

? - XXXTENTACION

Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa

÷ - Ed Sheeran*

*Ed Sheeran's ÷ was the top album in 2017

MOST-STREAMED TRACKS BY AGE GROUP

0 - 17 YO

XXXTENTACION, SAD!

Drake, God's Plan

Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

XXXTENTACION, Jocelyn Flores

Juice WRLD, Lucid Dreams

18 - 24 YO

Drake, God's Plan

Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

XXXTENTACION, SAD!

Normani, Khalid, Love Lies

Post Malone, I Fall Apart

25 - 29 YO

Drake, God's Plan

Normani, Khalid, Love Lies

Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Drake, Nice For What

30 - 34 YO

littleONES, Baby Sleep Shhh: The Perfect Settling Tool for Babies!

White Noise For Baby Sleep, White Noise Machine: a Lite Sleep Pillow Ambiance

Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Drake, God's Plan

Normani, Khalid, Love Lies

35 - 44 YO

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

5 Seconds of Summer, Youngblood

Young Thug, Camila Cabello, Havana

Drake, God's Plan

45 - 54 YO

Drake, God's Plan

5 Seconds of Summer, Youngblood

Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Young Thug, Camila Cabello, Havana

55+ YO

Drake, God's Plan

Ed Sheeran, Perfect

Fleetwood Mac, Dreams - 2004 Remastered Edition

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Elton John, Rocket Man (I Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time)

OTHER

Most-Streamed Viral Tracks

Dennis Lloyd, Nevermind

Dynoro, In My Mind

5 Seconds of Summer, Youngblood

Dean Lewis, Be Alright

Jess Glynne, I'll Be There

Most-Streamed Spotify Singles

Harry Styles, Girl Crush - Recorded at Metropolis Studios, London

Charlotte Lawrence, Psychopath - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC

Ed Sheeran, ..Baby One More Time - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC

Ed Sheeran, Castle on the Hill- Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC

Kaleo, All The Pretty Girls - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC

Most 'Followed' Artists

Ed Sheeran

Six60

Post Malone

Eminem

Drake

Mood By Age

13 - 19 YO - Lit mood

20 - 29 YO - Happy mood

30 - 39 YO - Happy mood

40 - 49 YO - Happy mood

50 - 59 YO - Happy mood

60 - 69 YO - Happy mood

70 - 79 YO - Happy mood

80 - 89 YO - Lit mood

90 - 99 YO - Mellow mood



Most-Streamed K-POP Tracks

BTS, FAKE LOVE

BTS, DNA

BTS, MIC Drop (feat. Desiigner) [Steve Aoki]

BLACKPINK, DDU-DU DDU-DU - KR Ver.

BTS, Blood Sweat & Tears

Most 'Hearted' On Platform

Drake, God's Plan

Post Malone, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Post Malone, Better Now

Drake, Nice For What

Post Malone, rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)