Spotify has revealed its annual Year in Music lists, naming the most-streamed artists, albums, tracks and moments that Kiwis - and music lovers around the world - danced to in 2018.
Hip hop megastar Drake has taken out the top spot in many of the big categories, toppling Ed Sheeran who topped the lists last year.
Globally, Drake is the most-streamed artist, album and track, with a total of 8.2 billion streams this year alone, making him Spotify's most-streamed artist of all time.
Drake had similar success here in New Zealand, except for when it came to best album, where Kiwis seemed to prefer Post Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys, making it the most-streamed album of the year in NZ.
The most streamed female artist - both globally and in New Zealand - was pop star Ariana Grande, who nabbed the top spot off the back of her hit fourth album Sweetener and her latest single Thank U, Next, clocking up more than 3 billion streams this year.
She's joined on the list of most-streamed female artists by the likes of Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Rihanna.
Here on home soil, Kiwis' favourite New Zealand artist was Six60, who took out the title of most-streamed NZ artist, while Lorde took the top local female artist spot.
Also on the list were Kiwi favourites like Katchafire, Fat Freddy's Drop and Sons of Zion.
One of the more interesting observations came from Spotify's top lists by age group where the top track for almost every age group was by Drake.
The exceptions were those aged 17 and under who preferred XXXTentacion, 35-44 year-olds who preferred Ed Sheeran and 30-34 year-olds, whose top two tracks were Baby Sleep Shhh: The Perfect Settling Tool for Babies and White Noise For Baby Sleep.
See the full lists below:
SPOTIFY TOP LISTS, NEW ZEALAND:
Most-Streamed New Zealand Artists
Six60
Lorde
Katchafire
Fat Freddy's Drop
Sons of Zion
Drax Project
Stan Walker
Mitch James
The Black Seeds
Kings
Most-Streamed Albums
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, ÷
XXXTENTACION, ?
Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa
Most-Streamed Collaborations
Post Malone, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Normani, Khalid, Love Lies
Post Malone, rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
SZA, Kendrick Lamar, All The Stars
Most-Streamed O&O Playlists
Today's Top Hits
Hot Hits Australia
Hot Hits New Zealand
Songs to Sing in the Car
Morning Motivation
SPOTIFY'S GLOBAL TOP LISTS 2018:
Most-Streamed Artists
Drake
Post Malone
XXXTENTACION
J Balvin
Ed Sheeran*
*Ed Sheeran was the top-streamed artist in 2017
Most-Streamed Female Artists
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello
Most-Streamed Tracks
God's Plan - Drake
SAD! - XXXTENTACION
rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) - Post Malone
Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Post Malone
In My Feelings - Drake
Most-Streamed Albums
Scorpion - Drake
beerbongs & bentleys - Post Malone
? - XXXTENTACION
Dua Lipa - Dua Lipa
÷ - Ed Sheeran*
*Ed Sheeran's ÷ was the top album in 2017
MOST-STREAMED TRACKS BY AGE GROUP
0 - 17 YO
XXXTENTACION, SAD!
Drake, God's Plan
Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
XXXTENTACION, Jocelyn Flores
Juice WRLD, Lucid Dreams
18 - 24 YO
Drake, God's Plan
Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
XXXTENTACION, SAD!
Normani, Khalid, Love Lies
Post Malone, I Fall Apart
25 - 29 YO
Drake, God's Plan
Normani, Khalid, Love Lies
Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Drake, Nice For What
30 - 34 YO
littleONES, Baby Sleep Shhh: The Perfect Settling Tool for Babies!
White Noise For Baby Sleep, White Noise Machine: a Lite Sleep Pillow Ambiance
Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Drake, God's Plan
Normani, Khalid, Love Lies
35 - 44 YO
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
5 Seconds of Summer, Youngblood
Young Thug, Camila Cabello, Havana
Drake, God's Plan
45 - 54 YO
Drake, God's Plan
5 Seconds of Summer, Youngblood
Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Young Thug, Camila Cabello, Havana
55+ YO
Drake, God's Plan
Ed Sheeran, Perfect
Fleetwood Mac, Dreams - 2004 Remastered Edition
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Elton John, Rocket Man (I Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time)
OTHER
Most-Streamed Viral Tracks
Dennis Lloyd, Nevermind
Dynoro, In My Mind
5 Seconds of Summer, Youngblood
Dean Lewis, Be Alright
Jess Glynne, I'll Be There
Most-Streamed Spotify Singles
Harry Styles, Girl Crush - Recorded at Metropolis Studios, London
Charlotte Lawrence, Psychopath - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC
Ed Sheeran, ..Baby One More Time - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC
Ed Sheeran, Castle on the Hill- Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC
Kaleo, All The Pretty Girls - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC
Most 'Followed' Artists
Ed Sheeran
Six60
Post Malone
Eminem
Drake
Mood By Age
13 - 19 YO - Lit mood
20 - 29 YO - Happy mood
30 - 39 YO - Happy mood
40 - 49 YO - Happy mood
50 - 59 YO - Happy mood
60 - 69 YO - Happy mood
70 - 79 YO - Happy mood
80 - 89 YO - Lit mood
90 - 99 YO - Mellow mood
Most-Streamed K-POP Tracks
BTS, FAKE LOVE
BTS, DNA
BTS, MIC Drop (feat. Desiigner) [Steve Aoki]
BLACKPINK, DDU-DU DDU-DU - KR Ver.
BTS, Blood Sweat & Tears
Most 'Hearted' On Platform
Drake, God's Plan
Post Malone, Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Post Malone, Better Now
Drake, Nice For What
Post Malone, rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)