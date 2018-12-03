Acclaimed Kiwi film director Geoff Murphy has died.
Murphy, 80, was a leading figure in the fledgling New Zealand film industry in the 1970s - directing classic films including 1981's Goodbye Pork Pie, Utu and The Quiet Earth.
His career later took him to Hollywood, where he directed blockbusters including Young Guns II, the Steven Seagal train thriller Under Siege 2. Murphy also worked as a second unit director on Dante's Peak (directed by fellow Kiwi Roger Donaldson) and for Sir Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings.
The NZ Film Commission said it was "very saddened" to confirm Murphy had died yesterday.
Advertisement
Friends and fans of the Kiwi film legend have taken to social media to share their condolences.