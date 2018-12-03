Acclaimed Kiwi film director Geoff Murphy has died.

Murphy, 80, was a leading figure in the fledgling New Zealand film industry in the 1970s - directing classic films including 1981's Goodbye Pork Pie, Utu and The Quiet Earth.

His career later took him to Hollywood, where he directed blockbusters including Young Guns II, the Steven Seagal train thriller Under Siege 2. Murphy also worked as a second unit director on Dante's Peak (directed by fellow Kiwi Roger Donaldson) and for Sir Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings.

The NZ Film Commission said it was "very saddened" to confirm Murphy had died yesterday.

Advertisement

Friends and fans of the Kiwi film legend have taken to social media to share their condolences.

We are very saddened to hear kiwi film making legend Geoff Murphy has passed away. Our condolences and much aroha to Geoff's family. Thank you Mr Murphy for entertaining us and letting us know we are strong enough to tell our own stories. 💛 pic.twitter.com/VRwLVPyp3c — Wgtn Film Society (@WgtnFilmSoc) December 3, 2018

Geoff Murphy. Absolute legend. So quiet and unassuming. Made a good cuppa too. RIP. His & Merata’s son Heperi has done them both proud. #Legend #film — Moana Maniapoto (@moanatribe) December 3, 2018

Starting to see stories that filmmaker Geoff Murphy has passed away. He made so many entertaining films in his career....I'm a fan of his work https://t.co/ksy8KqoX69 — Stuart (@FromPage2Screen) December 3, 2018

Geoff Murphy, RIP. The director of, among others, Goodbye Pork Pie and Utu. 80 years old, a life very well lived. #GeoffMurphy — Grant McDougall (@grantkmcdougall) December 3, 2018

E noho rā matua. Watching your films, especially Goodbye Pork Pie, made me fall more in love with Aotearoa and your stories. Thank you. #geoffmurphy — Kylan McKeen (@McKeenKID) December 3, 2018

Goodbye Pork Pie to Geoff Murphy. A long, illustrious career in NZ filmmaking. — Lisa (@fuzzykiwigrl) December 3, 2018

R.I.P Geoff Murphy film director....Goodbye Pork Pie and many more and a leader for others to follow....also part of the group Blerta along with Bruno Lawrence....there was never any video to the song, but Dance All Around The World is still awesome https://t.co/LZUHwSclOD — Dave Worsley (@DaveLWorsley) December 3, 2018