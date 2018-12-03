Wes Anderson is reportedly shooting his next film in France, a live-action period drama about journalists in 20th century Paris working for an American newspaper.

According to IndieWire, The French Dispatch, "a love letter to journalists," stars regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton.

Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright and Timothée Chalamet are also confirmed cast members, while Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman and Léa Seydoux are rumoured to appear.

The film, which started shooting a week ago in Angoulême, will reportedly follow three storylines, according to a source close to the production. It will be Anderson's first film set in Paris, where he currently lives.

Anderson's last film was this year's stop motion animated feature Isle of Dogs, starring Greta Gerwig, Bryan Cranston and Scarlett Johansson.