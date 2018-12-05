Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Netflix)

Lord of the Rings

star Andy Serkis turns his hand – and camera – to the beloved childhood tale of

The Jungle Book

, directing the new Netflix Original movie

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

. Raised by wolves in the depths of the Indian jungle, Mowgli is torn between two worlds, struggling to find his place. Praised for its stunning visual effects, the film is a more mature re-telling of Rudyard Kipling's story and there are more than a few frights along the way as Mowgli embarks on his dangerous journey of self-discovery. Featuring an all-star cast, including Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch and Freida Pinto, this Netflix Original movie is available from tomorrow.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers (Lightbox)

Gus Halper as Erik Menendez and Zach Tinker as Craig Cignarelli in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Photo / supplied

Starring Golden Globe-winning actor Edie Falco, this true crime series explores the gripping case of the infamous Menendez brothers and a crime that changed America forever. When the Menendez brothers were charged with killing their parents in Beverly Hills in 1996, their story became a national obsession. From the creators of one of television's longest-running crime dramas, Law & Order True Crime is a new addition to the franchise, capturing all the real-life drama of the notorious crime, both inside and outside the courtroom. Season one available tomorrow.

Black Panther (Neon)

Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Florence Kasumba in Black Panther. Photo / supplied

It might be one of the first superhero films to win at the Oscars in a few months, so if you still haven't seen Black Panther, now's a great time to catch up. This long-overdue blockbuster brought new voices to the fore in a genre that's been looking pretty male, pale and stale over the past few decades; from Chadwick Boseman's conflicted hero, to Michael B. Jordan's menacing villain, to the badass female fighters lead by Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira, Black Panther is a dazzling epic with a plethora of characters to root for. Easily one of Marvel's strongest, the film arrives on Neon tomorrow.

Grey's Anatomy (Neon)

The first 14 seasons of Grey's Anatomy arrive on Neon tomorrow. Photo / supplied

The drama verges on ridiculousness. The regular catastrophes are borderline nonsensical. The characters are the kind of fast-talking, highly emotional people you develop love-hate relationships with. Do we need to list any more reasons to love Grey's Anatomy? The pioneering medical drama from Shonda Rhimes is, believe it or not, still going (currently on season 15) – and Neon is adding the first 14, if you decide you want to spend your summer holiday living vicariously through the highs and lows of Seattle Grace Hospital's surgical interns. From tomorrow, you can head right back to where it all began with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina (Sandra Oh), Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and more.