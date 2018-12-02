Margot Robbie has spoken out about the "awkward" truth behind that famous, raunchy scene in Wolf of Wall Street.

The Australian actress played Naomi LaPaglia in the hit 2014 movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and turned heads with one particular scene in which she seduces her on-screen husband, Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio).

But while the scene looked sexy, it was far from it and Robbie had to hide her embarrassment just to push through it.

She told Porter magazine, "It doesn't come across when you're watching the movie, but in reality we're in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in. All men.

"For 17 hours I'm pretending to be touching myself. It's just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and the absurdity, really deep, and fully commit."

Since appearing in the film, Robbie's career has taken off and she's since starred in blockbusters like Suicide Squad and the Oscar-nominated I, Tonya.

Robbie also recently confirmed a Harley Quinn spin-off is in the works, posting a photo of a script to her Instagram.