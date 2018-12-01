50 Cent will have to do more than take his son to the Candy Shop to repent for a cruel comment he left on a photo of his offspring.

After his 21-year-old son Marquise Jackson posed for a photo with the son of 50 Cent's long-time rival Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff, the rapper commented on the post:

"If both these little n*****s got hit by a bus, I wouldn't have a bad day."

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has beef with Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff going back two decades, reports news.com.au.

It's thought McGriff was behind the 2000 murder attempt on Jackson that saw him shot nine times outside his grandmother's house in the New York City borough of Queens.

The majority of Instagram users agreed that the swipe went more than Just A Lil Bit too far.

50 Cent's son Marquis Jackson (right) poses with Kyle, the son of his father's long-time rival Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff. Photo / Instagram

The In Da Club star doubled-down on the nasty comment in a post on his own account, captioning a photo of himself holding a gun.

"I have zero ill will towards anyone living on this Earth.

"The people Shaniqua's (Marquise' mother) son looks up to and associates with is a reflection of the negative energy he embraces towards me," he said.

"I paid his mother US$1,360,000 in support to afford him the opportunities I never had. They just spent it, over the years I repeated 'get a job' now they have to figure it out."

The 43-year-old's relationship with his son has been strained since at least 2008, when 50 Cent and Shaniqua had an acrimonious breakup.

In 2012, when Marquise was 16, the superstar allegedly texted his son messages filled with profanities about his mother, and threatened:

"I'm taking you and your mother's daughter out of my inheritance."

The following year Jackson sent more abusive messages when he arrived at the house where his son lived with his mother, but the boy refused to come out.

50 Cent's son Marquise trolled his dad on Father's Day, posting a photo of himself alone in a restaurants with two empty plates. Photo / Instagram

"I don't have a son anymore," the exchange ended.

50 Cent was not present when his son graduated high school in 2014.

"Yeah I broke down," the teen posted online.

"I was really excited to see my pops at my graduation today, but he never showed up smh [shaking my head]. My sister and mamma is always there for me, just know that you wasn't. I did it without you."

A few months later, Marquise shared a photo of himself with Floyd Mayweather — one of his dad's enemies.

In June this year Marquise threw shade at his dad again on America's Father's Day, posting a photo of himself alone at a restaurant with two empty plates.

Curiously, the character 50 Cent plays in TV show Power, Kanan, shot dead his son in the fifth season of the show.

A month after the show aired, Jackson commented on a post his son shared on Instagram:

"Don't play with me boy. Kanan," signing off as the son-murdering character.

This all leaves the public with way more than 21 Questions.