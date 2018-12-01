Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their relationship official on Saturday, tying the knot in Chopra's native India in front of family and friends.

According to the New York Post, the couple arrived in India last week for the multiple-day event.

And according to People, they were wed in a Western ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. pic.twitter.com/KcTD5D4MAw — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2018

The Post reports the bride, groom and bridal party were all wearing Ralph Lauren, and the bridal party was made up of Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle and Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner.

Jonas wrote on Twitter: "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."

The couple were first linked in May 2018 after meeting through a friend and chatting via text messages for six months before meeting in person.

An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. pic.twitter.com/bLFThtKs2z — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 1, 2018

"It was kind of immediate and we sort of jumped right in and we're very happy," Jonas told Jimmy Fallon on a Tonight Show appearance in September.

He reportedly proposed on Chopra's 36th birthday in July but they didn't confirm the news until August when they celebrated their engagement with a traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai.

Chopra and Jonas were spotted in Beverly Hills getting their marriage license ahead of the big day.