There has been weeks of teasing leading up to the launch of Ariana Grande's Thank You, Next music video – and finally, it's here and fans are excited.

The God Is A Woman star references ex-fiance Pete Davidson's manhood twice and Kris Jenner plays a candid role as Regina George's 'cool mom.'

The clip features film references from Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and 13 Going On 30 Bring It on.

Ariana and Pete, 25, called off their engagement in mid-October after a five month romance and after the passing of her other ex, Mac Miller.

Fans and celebrities are loving the music video:

Ariana grande's music video of thank u,next was so fineee❤❤❤📹 — láy (@danyelabngcyao) November 30, 2018

god is a woman and her name is Ariana Grande #ThankUNextVideo pic.twitter.com/gsTnLzKDfW — valen ◟̽◞̽ -85 (@niallerslemons) November 30, 2018