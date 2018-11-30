Ozzy Osbourne almost died after having a manicure.

The Black Sabbath rocker was forced to cancel a string of gigs in October after contracting an infection in his thumb and he revealed he had to undergo emergency surgery following a disastrous trip to a beautician.

He said: "I'm having the best time of my life - apart from that f***ing thing with my thumb, and I didn't realise that it was very dangerous.

Ozzy Osbourne visits the Tribeca Film Festival 2011. Photo / Getty

"I was in hospital for a couple of days and had emergency surgery, and I remember waking up in the morning and [my wife] Sharon said: 'What the f**k have you done to your hand?'

"The funny thing is they reckon I got it from a manicure! It won't stop me from heading to the UK in February."

Though the 69-year-old star has recovered from the infection - which saw his thumb swell to the size of "a lightbulb" - he struggled to do anything in the days after his surgery.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I'm right-handed. You can't wipe your own a**e. And I didn't have many f***ing volunteers who would do it for me."

Ozzy recently admitted he was warned he "could die" if he didn't cancel tour dates to recover from the infection.

He said: "I said to Sharon, 'What the f**k am I gonna do for the gig?' Then the doctor said, 'You must be f***ing crazy. You get another staph infection, and you could die.'

"He said, 'One's enough. You've got three individual ones.' "

And the 'Paranoid' rocker was surprised when medics told him not to rush his recovery.

He added: "To be honest with you, I didn't feel that bad all along. I said to the doctor at one point, 'When can I work out?' He said, 'You can do whatever you like, but I don't advise you to for at least 10 days.'

"I tried working out for two minutes and I thought I was gonna f***in' die, because the antibiotic knocks the wind out of your sails big-time. So I went, 'You know what? I'll let the doctor be the doctor and I'll be the patient.'

"So now compared to what I was like, I feel about 85 to 90 percent better. So I'm well on the mend."