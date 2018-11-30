NEW YORK (AP) — One day Alessia Cara got a request from a friend: Write a song about my breakup.

The concept had been in the back of Cara's mind, and when she was in a studio without a topic to write about it, she took a stab at her friend's wish.

Ten minutes later, she birthed "Out of Love." Cara says her friend got back with the girl after hearing the track, which she calls "a magic song."

Cara says it was the first song she's written from someone else's perspective, but says it was easy to pull from her own experiences — and pain — to relate to the song.

Advertisement

You'll be able to hear about Cara's own pain "The Pains of Growing," her new album out Friday.