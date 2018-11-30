When Bay Dreams first came to Tauranga in 2017, organisers Pato Alvarez, Mitch Lowe and Toby Burrows said the event would become the Coachella of New Zealand.

It was an ambitious call that might have sounded at the time like the music trio were engaging in some Bay dreaming themselves.

Fast forward to this year's festival and those dreams are becoming reality.

For the headline act, the boys from the Mount have scored one of the biggest names in music in the world, rapper Cardi B.



The promoters are bringing more big names to the region as well as thousands of visitors, and injecting millions into the economy.

This year, their third Bay Dreams event and their other big summer festival One Love are among New Zealand's biggest music festivals, bringing people from New Zealand and around the world to the region.

Not only that, the team are bringing standalone concerts. So far this year they are doing 15 shows in Tauranga, and in total have been involved in promoting 200 shows in New Zealand this year alone.

Cardi B. Photo / Supplied

January will be the team's biggest month yet, with 25 shows, including five festivals — as festivals Good Vibes, Soundsplash and Sonorous add to the Bay Dreams and One Love summer festival line-up the boys are organising.



Another must-go gig for the region is A Summer's Day Disco in January where incredibly the trio have managed to bring together six of the world's biggest disco legends — including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Jacksons, Kool and the Gang, Village People, The Pointer Sisters, Sister Sledge and Sounds of the Supremes.

With it being the bands' only performance in the country, the day is expected to attract disco lovers from all over the country.

The glitter will be rolled out just a day after another banger gig in the Mount in January, A Summer's Day Live, headlined by US rock legends Toto and Jefferson Starship, playing along Kiwi rock band Dragon.

Other standalone concerts the team is bringing to the Bay and touring include The Progidy and Blindspott.

No one is telling the music promoters they are dreaming any more, as they are proving they can play the big league.

Alvarez says he always knew the Bay festivals would attract bigger names to both the festivals and standalone concerts.

"It is happening and we are well on the way."

Cardi B had been on their radar for 18 months. After seeing her first single Bodak Yellow drop, they felt they knew she would be a big success and tried to bring her to Bay Dreams last year.

When it did not happen, they didn't give up, showing a tenacity that has enabled them to score other big names including Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams and R and B star Trey Songz.

It's a massive coup for the trio when they admit many of these big names have never even heard of Tauranga.

Sister Sledge. Photo / Supplied

"International artists have not really heard of the place. They only know New Zealand's gateway cities (Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington). They do question, but we show them all the previous events and the success they have all had."

Keeping it local has been at the heart of their philosophy since they started.

"We are local and it was a dream for us to put Tauranga on the international map."

They won't disclose whether they will be taking Cardi B up the Mount or the Pointer

Sisters for some fish and chips at Bobby's, but say they will be showing them the region's beautiful scenery.

It is not just about bringing international names, but also showcasing Kiwi music, says Alvarez. He likes to mix local musicians with the international artists on the line-ups because he rates them.

"We have great local New Zealand music that I would love more of the world to know about."

The boys have come a long way since they met 10 years ago. Back then, Pato was a live music promoter, Toby was working on campgrounds, and Mitch looked after the technical side of touring.

Teamwork makes it work

Sister Sledge will perform at A Summer's Day Disco in January. Photo / Getty Images

Now they have a permanent staff of 20 and scores of others contracted to each show.

They have just moved into new offices and have clear roles where Lowe focuses on the marketing, Burrows on operations, and Alvarez on bookings and negotiations.

They travel a lot, working closely with Australian producers as well as those in the US.

Attending music festivals such as Coachella and Kaya Fest helps them make connections and gain inspiration for their own events.

It can at times be a stressful industry, says Alvarez.

"These artists have very busy schedules and we're competing with international money."

Aside from scoring the artists, there is the logistics of managing all the events which Alvarez puts down to good teamwork and having built good relationships with venues.

They often work around the clock — Alvarez was on holiday in Santorini when he got the call that Cardi B was a go.

"We live in a digital age where you can work from anywhere at any time and I feel that's a massive advantage in terms of getting things done. We understand the need to balance our lives and are each making a concerted effort to not overwork ourselves."

But despite their celebrity connections and undeniable success, the three are down-to-earth, super hard working men who can be seen at the coal face grafting at their events.

You won't see them swilling champagne backstage — they are more likely to be helping out with logistics.

They focus on the people behind the artists, building relationships. Back stage at last year's One Love concert while Stan Walker and other celebrities ate back stage, Alvarez was standing in the background, chatting to Stan's mum.

They are showing no signs of slowing down, and have plans to expand their companies.

"We are diversifying and expanding into new parts of the industry which is exciting.

Touring and delivering concerts and events will always be the core of our business but you'll soon see us take on other areas of the music game.

"We are always working and have big plans for the future. Putting a smile on people's faces, taking a break from what you are doing and having a great day out with friends, listening to the music, dancing, enjoying the music, the summer, the Bay — is there anything better than that?"

Your dream act to bring to Tauranga?

Pato:

Stevie Wonder.

Toby:

Eminem.

Mitch:

John Mayer.

Favourite show you have organised?

Pato:

All One Love and Bay Dreams festivals.

Toby:

R&V.

Mitch:

Bush Doof.

Go-to festival outfit?

Pato:

Shorts and a shirt paired with a fresh pair of Nikes and Gucci man bag.

Toby:

Adidas jump suit.

Mitch:

Attempting to dress head to toe in artist merchandise.

Favourite song to dance to, and one to relax to?

Pato:

Dance — the Reggaeton genre and artists like Nicky Jam. Relax — anything Bob Marley.

Toby:

Dance — King Kunta by Kendrick Lamar. Relax — Cool & Calm by Sticky Fingers.

Mitch:

Dance — Shooting Stars by Bag Raiders. Relax — the entire John Mayer Continuum album.

Favourite thing to do in Tauranga?

Pato:

Walk up the Mount with my family or play out in the harbour on my jet ski.

Toby:

Surfing Matakana.

Mitch:

Hang outside with my goats, cows, ducks, rabbits and guinea pigs.

