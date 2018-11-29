'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin is changing his middle name and he wants his fans to pick him a new one.

The 38-year-old actor has decided his current middle moniker Carson is "very Irish" so he is giving his fans the opportunity to log on to his website BunnyEars.com and select their favourite name from a list of five.



In an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: "I was staring at my passport recently and I was looking over my middle name. My current middle name is Carson. It's very Irish. And I thought, I should probably spruce up my name a little bit. You can vote on my new middle name; we've narrowed it down to five options."

The five possible names are; Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, TheMcRibIsBack - a nod to limited edition McDonald's pork sandwich - Publicity Stunt, which was suggested by his girlfriend Brenda Song, and Kieran, which has been put forward by his brother who shares the same name.

Revealing why his full name is on the list, he said with a smile: "So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, 'Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?' I go, 'Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name.' "

As Christmas approaches, Macaulay admits he does get recognised more due to his performances as Kevin McCallister in festive classics 'Home Alone' and the sequel 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'.



The former child star admits his actress girlfriend Brenda, 30, is a big fan of the slapstick romps and he has admitted he has watched the 1990 original with his partner.

He said: "She's flipping through the channels and she's like, 'Eh, you wanna watch it?' I'm like, 'You wanna watch 'Home Alone' with Macaulay Culkin, don't you?' And she's like, 'Yes!'"

When asked if he had ever uttered any of the film's most famous lines to Brenda, he added: "I have indulged that. Most of the time I'm just muttering my lines under my breath, like, 'Keep the change you filthy animal.' Whatever gets her motor running, I guess."