NEW YORK (AP) — A massive Norway spruce is ready for stardom in a New York City holiday tradition.

A ceremony is being held Wednesday night to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree .

The tree will burst alive with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during the televised extravaganza.

Police officers flooded the area and thousands of spectators were funneled through security screening.

The 75-year-old tree was donated by a couple in Wallkill, 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of New York City.

It will remain on display until Jan. 7. Then it will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.