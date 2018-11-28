Punchlines become endangered species
British Dad Nick Harvey regularly tweets about tormenting one of his sons by spoiling his jokes with facts. Here's some of what he's written:
Son: What do cows eat for breakfast?
Me: Hang on a sec. (Googles): Farmers often use corn and soy as a base for their animal feed. These protein-rich grains help bring cows to market weight faster, and, because they're cheaper than other feed options, they ...
Son: [sadly] Moosli.
Son: What are caterpillars afraid of?
Me: It's unlikely that they experience fear. They're not self-aware, so ...
Son: [sadly] Dogerpillars.
Son: How does Moses make tea?
Me: Moses isn't alive, darling, and back then, I'm not even sure that people drank tea.
Son: [sadly] Hebrews it.
Doors open more cheaply for Aussies
A reader writes: "I thought you might be interested in the attached image of a product on both Bunnings' New Zealand and Australian websites. It shows identical garage door emergency access locks which in Australia cost A$19.98 ($21.29) and in New Zealand $54 (A$52.44) That's a big price difference ... No wonder we have an 'affordable' housing crisis."
Hashtag of the day #OnlineShoppingSongs
1.
I would ship 500 miles
2.
Oops! I ordered again
3.
Hit me eBay one more time
4.
Sittin' on the dock of e-Bay
5.
Take another little piece of my cart now baby
6.
Hello? Is it free shipping you're looking for?
7.
Amazon grace
8.
Owner of a lonely cart
9.
Money for nothing and they ship for free
10.
Living da Visa loca
(Via Twitter)