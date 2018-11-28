It's that time of year again and if you've found yourself stuck having to buy for someone who has everything, or you're just starting to feel a bit frazzled by the whole thing already, TimeOut has you covered.

Rather than a pair of socks and picture frame, why not buy your loved one an experience instead? TimeOut's Ticket Gift Guide has a few ideas for the hot tickets to score the special - or just plain hard to buy for - people in your life and best of all, you can buy 'em all without even leaving your couch. Meri Kirihimete!

KIDS

One for the kids - or for the parents desperately trying to keep the kids entertained during the holidays - Paw Patrol: Race to the Rescue lets the little'uns see their favourite pups in action.

What: Paw Patrol

Where & When: Auckland's Trust Arena - January 12, 13. Hamilton's Claudelands Arena - January 19, 20.

Tickets: Ticketek.

Advertisement

NANAS (or nanas at heart)

If you're looking for a low key concert experience for the nana in your life - whether they're 19 going on 90 or an actual nana - check out the choir that performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, or the one and only Norah Jones.

What: The Kingdom Choir

Where & When: Auckland's Vodafone Events Centre - August 10. Christchurch's Town hall - August 11.

Tickets: Ticketek.

What: Norah Jones

Where & When: Auckland's ASB Theatre - April 23; Wellington's TSB Arena - April 24; Dunedin's Regent Theatre - April 26; Queenstown Events Centre - April 28; Christchurch Town Hall - April 29.

Tickets: Ticketmaster for Auckland and Wellington, Ticket Direct for Dunedin, Eventfinda for Queenstown and Ticketek for Christchurch.

MILLENNIALS

You know that one friend who constantly listens to old-school 90s pop playlists no matter how many years go by? These nostalgia tours and a live musical version of Aladdin are just for them.

What: Aladdin – The Musical

Where & When: Auckland's Civic Theatre, January 3 - March 3.

Tickets: Ticketmaster.

What: Boyzone - the farewell tour

Where & When: Auckland's Spark Arena - April 9; Wellington's TSB Arena - April 10.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

What: So Pop - feat. Aqua, Vengaboys, Blue, B*Witched, Eiffel 65, Lou Bega and more

Where & When: Auckland's Spark Arena, February 5

Tickets: Ticketmaster

What: Vine Days - feat. Craig David, All Saints

Where & When: Auckland's Villa Maria Winery - January 27

Tickets: Ticketmaster

HIP HOP HEADS

For the hip hop lovers in your life, 2019 is going to be a great year. As well as the likes of Tyga, Post Malone, Fatboy Slim, Anderson .Paak and the legend that is Lauryn Hill, here are a few more gigs you could get them to to make them love you forever.

What: Fomo Festival feat. Nicki Minaj

Where & When: Auckland's Spark Arena - January 9

Tickets: Ticketmaster

What: Eminem

Where & When: Wellington's Westpac Stadium - March 2

Tickets: Ticketek

What: Bay Dreams feat. Cardi B, Migos and more

Where & When: Tauranga's ASB Baypark Stadium - January 2

Tickets: Ticket Fairy





YOUR BROS

These rave events seem like the best gift for a sibling or a mate. The beauty of it is that even if they don't love the lineup, you can't go wrong getting them an invite to one of the biggest parties in the country.

What: Wondergarden New Year's Festival feat. Nightmares on Wax, Dam-Funk and more.

Where & When: Auckland's Silo Park, - December 31

Tickets: Wondergarden.co.nz

What: Northern Bass Festival feat. Action Bronson, Keys N Krates, Shapeshifter, Stefflon Don and more.

Where & When: Wellington's Westpac Stadium - March 2

Tickets: Ticket Fairy

What: Prodigy - No Tourists tour

Where & When: Auckland's Trusts Arena - February 5

Tickets: Ticketek

ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Know someone who's a bit of a hippy, loves nature and making an extra effort to take care for the environment? These events might just be for them.

What: Planet Earth Orchestra Live in Concert with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

Where & When: Auckland's ASB Theatre - May 22

Tickets: Apo.co.nz

What: Splore feat. Jungle Brothers, Orbital, Rudimental and more

Where & When: Auckland's Tapapakanga Regional Park - February 21-24

Tickets: iTicket

What: Womad feat. Angelique Kidjo, Silkroad Ensemble, Teeks and more

Where & When: TSB Bowl of Brooklands, Taranaki - March 15-17

Tickets: Womad.co.nz





HIPSTERS

We really don't know how else to put this except that these events are for the hipsters in your life. They're hard to pin a label on; from old school cool to exploring something new, these gigs have something for even the most eclectic music fans.

What: Laneway Festival feat. Florence and the Machine, Billie Eilish, Jorja Smith and more

Where & When: Auckland's Albert Park Precinct - January 28

Tickets: Auckland.lanewayfestival.com

What: Mumford and Sons

Where & When: Auckland's Western Springs outer field - January 12.

Tickets: Secret Sounds.

What: Conversations with Nick Cave

Where & When: Auckland Town Hall - January 17

Tickets: Ticketmaster

YOUR DAD

We say dads, but really it's for anyone in your life who loves to rock out to the old school hits. There are a tonne of these nostalgia gigs coming up including The Eagles, John Farnham, Bryan Adams, Alice in Chains, Slash and The Proclaimers. But here a few of our top picks.

What: Ozzy Osborne

Where & When: Auckland's Spark Arena - March 16

Tickets: Ticketmaster

What: Kiss

Where & When: Auckland's Spark Arena - December 3

Tickets: Ticketmaster

What: Phil Collins

Where & When: Christchurch Stadium - February 4; Napier's Mission Estate Winery - February 6

Tickets: Ticketek

YOUR MUM-IN-LAW

If you know someone who'd be right at home on Broadway, these gigs are for them - two of the biggest musical hits the world has ever seen and a Cirque extravaganza. You're welcome.

What: Cats

Where & When: All around the country April 12-May 5

Tickets & Info: For venues, dates and ticketing info see Eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2018/cats

What: Les Miserables

Where & When: Auckland's Civic Theatre - November 7-30

Tickets: Ticketmaster

What: Cirque du Soleil: Kooza

Where & When: Auckland's Alexandra Park – February 15-March 3.

Tickets: Cirquedusoleil.com

YOUR HILARIOUS AUNTY

For that one aunty who cracks everyone up with her laugh, or just anyone you know who's up for a giggle, check out these international comedy gigs.

What: Sarah Millican's stand up tour: Control Enthusiast

Where & When: Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal - January 26; Wellington's Opera House - January 28; Auckland's Town Hall - January 31

Tickets: Ticketmaster for Auckland and Wellington, Ticketek for Christchurch

What: Rob Brydon live

Where & When: Auckland's ASB Theatre, April 2; Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre - April 4

Tickets: Ticketmaster