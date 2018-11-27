Outspoken fashion designer Pebbles Hooper is seeking public donations for legal fees to defend a charge laid under the Harmful Digital Communications Act.

A court proceeding has been filed against Hooper, who claims she is defending her right to free speech after an allegation that she broke the law on social media site Instagram.

The Harmful Digital Communications Act aims to deter, prevent and reduce harmful communications. The law prohibits the sending or publishing of threatening or offensive material, spreading damaging rumours and sending or publishing sensitive personal information such as embarrassing photos and videos.

As a self-employed designer, Hooper claims she "simply can not afford" a lawyer to help defend her in court.

She said an Instagram user posted a public campaign on their account which offended her and inspired her to speak out against it.

"I reacted to the campaign with Instagram posts, stories and comments," Hooper wrote on Givealittle.

Denise L'Estrange Corbet and Pebbles Hooper in 2016. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

"I was deeply affected, and felt compelled to speak out, as it triggered memories for me of my own experience of domestic violence."

Hooper, the daughter of fashion designer Denise L'Estrange Corbet, claims the legal action taken against is an attempt to curb her freedom of speech rights.

Earlier this year she engaged in a war of words with Kiwi social media star Jess Quinn on Instagram.

Hooper had taken exception to Kiwi mummy blogger Abby Plested's post about rehoming a dog to make her life less stressful.

Hooper responded with several vicious messages, including stating that she was "keen to cyber bully [Plested] until I get arrested".

Quinn rebuked Hooper for being a bully.

Hooper also made waves on social media in 2015 for linking the deaths of Ashburton mother Cindy George and her three children to Darwinism.

Hooper claimed their deaths was an example of "natural selection" and faced a firestorm of criticism.

The funds raised in the Givealittle campaign will be used to cover Hooper's fees and any excess funds will be donated to the Women's Refuge, she said.

"All the other parties have lawyers. I would like to continue using my usual lawyer but they do not provide legal aid," Hooper said.

"The court has made orders preventing me from discussing the case (with the exception of this page) so I cannot provide further details at this stage."