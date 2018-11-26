Lena Dunham and her former pal Lorde are still not on speaking terms.

The Girls creator told New York Magazine's The Cut that their friendship shattered after the Royals singer was romantically linked to her ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff according to DailyMail.

(L-R) Actor/writer Lena Dunham, musician John Legend and singer Lorde attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala. Photo / Getty

Lena and Jack split in January after five years together.

The 32-year-old HBO star explained that after rumors surfaced that her ex had moved on to Lorde, who happened to be one of her good friends.

'It was so embarrassing. It was awful,' Dunham told The Cut of the situation.

'I can never know someone else's life,' Lena explained to the outlet. 'I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it.

'We haven't talked since Jack and I broke up. It was awful, and I couldn't do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true.'

After rumours started swirling about Lorde in January, Antonoff took to Twitter to squash them, just a month after his split from a five-year relationship with the New York native.

Lorde and Jack Antonoff attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute. Photo / Getty

'Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip,' he tweeted at the time. 'those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol.'

However weeks after Antonoff's tweet, he and Lorde appeared to be 'very much like a couple' at Clive Davis' party in New York City just ahead of the Grammys, a source told DailyMail.com exclusively at the time.

The insider said: 'It was obvious they are dating. He couldn't keep his eyes off her. She looked very smitten as well, as if she was hooked. They are definitely more than friends.

'But he looked really shy about it, he was looking over his shoulder all the time, like he didn't want to get busted being with Lorde.'

In February, DailyMail.com exclusively published photos of the Royals singer getting cozy with Antonoff in her home country of New Zealand.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, wrapped her arms around the Fun band member at many points in the photos and they even strolled together arm-in-arm during their day on the town.

The record producer — who is also lead guitarist for Fun — and the Kiwi singer are close friends and frequent collaborators.

He penned 10 songs for her sophomore release, Melodrama, which was nominated for Grammy for Album Of The Year.

Despite no longer being in communication with her former friend, Lena and Antonoff remain close friends and, she told The Cut, they speak frequently.

Their relationship, she explained, 'probably lasted longer than it should have.'

Adding: 'He's a very loyal person, so he was not going to bail when the going got tough.'