Kim Kardashian has admitted she was high on ecstasy when she filmed her infamous sex tape and married her first husband at age 19.

Kim, who has previously said she didn't touch drugs or drink, made the surprise admission on this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 38-year-old told sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick that she would get high on drugs and party during her late teens.

"I got married on ecstasy," Kim said. "I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen."

You were high on ecstasy when you did the sex tape?" Scott asked.

"Absolutely!" Kardashian replied. "Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time."

She also told the pair about a wild night of partying in Ibiza alongside former best friend Paris Hilton, who Kim also briefly worked for.

Kim said the pair partied at a foam party until 7am in the morning and ended up sleeping on rafts in the ocean.

"I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens," Kim said. "I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party."

Kim secretly eloped with first husband, music producer Damon Thomas, in 2000 when she was just 19. The couple split in 2003 and that same year Kim made her now famous sex tape with then boyfriend Ray J.

The tape was released in 2007, coinciding with the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim previously claimed she wasn't a big partier and served as the designated sober driver for her friends during her teens.

"Kim does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it," sister Khloe Kardashian told Elle in 2016.

In 2017, Kim denied using cocaine after fans spotted a suspicious mark on her coffee table — which turned out to be just marble — in one of her Snapchat videos.

