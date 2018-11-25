Nothing reminds us of our mortality quite like the rapid passage of time, especially when regarding the anniversary of a pop-culture phenomenon - in this case, the moment tweens and teens became even more obsessed with a certain set of brooding immortals.

This month marks a decade since the film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight hit theatres, launching a multibillion-dollar vampire movie franchise and practically flinging its stars into the spotlight.

For all its flaws - Bella's unhealthy obsession with her controlling boyfriend, for one - Twilight and its sequels had quite the cultural impact.

Before Twilight, Kristen Stewart would probably have been recognised as the kid to be caught in Catch That Kid or Jodie Foster's diabetic daughter in Panic Room. Robert Pattinson had appeared in another franchise a few years earlier when he played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which he told the Evening Standard led to "bags of letters from angry fans telling me that I can't possibly play Edward because I'm Diggory".

That all changed in November 2008, a pivotal month for American history. Barack Obama became the first black man elected president, and the Twilight leads became KStew and RPatz. The couple's every move was tracked for years, culminating in the now-infamous 2012 cheating scandal.

But with the heyday of Twilight behind them, Stewart and Pattinson have blossomed into proper indie stars. Stewart has been lauded for her performances in films such as Personal Shopper, Still Alice and Cloud of Sils Maria, the last of which landed her a César Award, the French equivalent of an Oscar. Pattinson also starred in a few successful projects, such as The Lost City of Z, but earned the most praise from critics (and Pete Davidson) for his transformative role in last year's Good Time.