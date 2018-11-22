Disney has premiered the first teaser trailer for the live-action reboot of The Lion King.

The 90 second clip reveals the first look at CGI versions of Mufasa and baby Simba, whose iconic birth scene is recreated in the clip.

The clip also offers sweeping views of the African savannah, as well as a tease of the famous Circle of Life song from the animated film.

The Lion King is the latest in a string of live-action reboots of iconic Disney films, following 2017's smash success Beauty and the Beast and 2015's Cinderella. A live-action version of Mulan is currently being shot in New Zealand, directed by Niki Caro.

The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Billy Eichner.