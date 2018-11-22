It's that time of year again where we have a great excuse to snuggle up on the couch and watch our favourite Christmas movies.

Because of Netflix's algorithms, only specific types of films will show up on your main page dependent on the what you've previously watched.

However, there is a web address trick that allows you to browse the website's full catalogue of Christmas movies by using numbered codes.

All you have to do is log into your Netflix account and type www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX/. The X's represent the numbered code you want to use.

However, some regional differences might prevent certain codes from working.

Below are the Netflix Christmas codes:

Romantic Christmas Films - 1394527

Christmas Children & Family Films - 1474017

Family-friendly Christmas Films - 1394522

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 - 1477206

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 - 1477204

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 - 1477201

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films - 1475066

Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films - 1475071

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s - 1476024

British Christmas Children & Family Films - 1527064

European Christmas Children & Family Films - 1527063

Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films - 1721544.

Enjoy those Christmas movies.