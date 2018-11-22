It's that time of year again where we have a great excuse to snuggle up on the couch and watch our favourite Christmas movies.
Because of Netflix's algorithms, only specific types of films will show up on your main page dependent on the what you've previously watched.
However, there is a web address trick that allows you to browse the website's full catalogue of Christmas movies by using numbered codes.
All you have to do is log into your Netflix account and type www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX/. The X's represent the numbered code you want to use.
However, some regional differences might prevent certain codes from working.
Below are the Netflix Christmas codes:
Romantic Christmas Films - 1394527
Christmas Children & Family Films - 1474017
Family-friendly Christmas Films - 1394522
Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 - 1477206
Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 - 1477204
Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 - 1477201
Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films - 1475066
Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films - 1475071
Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s - 1476024
British Christmas Children & Family Films - 1527064
European Christmas Children & Family Films - 1527063
Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films - 1721544.
Enjoy those Christmas movies.