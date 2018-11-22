New Zealand has voted and named Hayley Holt their favourite television personality of the year at the Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at Auckland's Civic Theatre, saw television's biggest stars gather to celebrate a year of achievements, including Mike McRoberts being crowned Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs.

Just a week after Jono & Ben farewelled audiences for the last time, having been canceled after seven seasons, the team were surprised to win Best Comedy Programme.

Producer Bronwyn Bakker was joined by the full cast on stage to accept the award, including Jono and Ben in bold striped suits, prompting Jono to joke: "A lot of people are worried about our job prospects. Don't worry, as you can see, Ben and me are now used car salesmen."

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Westside had plenty of cause to celebrate, picking up Best Drama Series for season three of the Outrageous Fortune prequel, while Antonia Prebble was named Best Actress.

Australian actor Rick Donald, who plays Woody in 800 Words, was named Best Actor, while The Dance Exponents - Why Does Love? won Best Feature Drama.

The always cheeky Anika Moa was delighted to be named Best Presenter: Entertainment, while The Casketeers picked up Best Original Reality Series.

Moa showed off her frank and honest humour, accepting her award by joking: "I'm really glad I won this award because I've been holding in a fart all night... Done.

"Thank you to the judges. It was an obvious choice, really. I'm not humble."

Best Presenter - Entertainment winner Anika Moa. Photo / Getty Images

The Topp Twins won best factual programme, with Lynda Topp using the opportunity to slam Married at First Sight, saying gay people have spent years fighting for marriage equality and one TV show was 'f***ing it up' for everyone, before calling for the show to be cancelled.

Best Lifestyle programme winners Dame Jools Topp (L) and Lynda Topp (R) with director Felicity Morgan-Rhind (C) and the team for Topp Country season 3. Photo / Getty Images

It was a clean sweep for TVNZ in the reality categories, also claiming Best Format Reality Series for My Kitchen Rules NZ, which trumped rival reality series Dancing With the Stars, Married at First Sight and The Block NZ to take the prize.

Veteran TVNZ journalist Tini Molyneux was honoured with the Legend Award, recognising her work at Te Karere, Waka Huia, Marae and 10 years as One News' Māori Affairs correspondent.

While her colleague Jehan Casinader was named Reporter of the Year for his work on TVNZ's Sunday.

THE WINNERS

Best Web Series:

Baby Mama's Club (TVNZ On Demand)

Best Children's Programme: Thunderbirds Are Go (TVNZ On Demand)

Best Maori Programme: NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka (RNZ)

Best Reo Programme: Waka Huia – Timoti Karetu (TVNZ 1)

Best Live Event Coverage: ANZAC Dawn Service 2018 (Māori Television)

Best Sports Programme: No Regrets (Sky Network Television)

Best Director - Documentary/Factual: Felicity Morgan-Rhind, Topp Country (TVNZ 1)

Best Director - Drama: Peter Salmon, Wanted (Three)

Best Factual Series: Coast New Zealand (TVNZ 1)



Best Current Affairs Programme: Stuff Circuit (Stuff)

Best Pasifika Programme: Tales Of Time – Coconet TV

Best Lifestyle Programme: Topp Country (TVNZ 1)

Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme: Jono & Ben (Three)

Best Presenter: Entertainment: Anika Moa, Anika Moa: Unleashed S1 (Maori Television / TVNZ On Demand)

Best Original Reality Series: The Casketeers (TVNZ 1)

Best Format Reality Series: My Kitchen Rules NZ (TVNZ1)

Best Documentary: NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka (RNZ)

Best News Coverage: 1 News (TVNZ)

Reporter of the Year: Jehan Casinader, Sunday (TVNZ)

Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs: Mike McRoberts, Newshub (Three)

Best Actor: Rick Donald, 800 Words (TVNZ1)

Best Actress: Antonia Prebble, Westside (Three)

Best Drama Series: Westside (Three)

Best Feature Drama: The Dance Exponents – Why Does Love? (TVNZ 1)

Television Personality of the Year: Hayley Holt (TVNZ)

Legend Award: Tini Molyneux