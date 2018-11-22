She racked up $48 million in 2017, making her the ninth highest paid musician in music.

And Katy Perry really stepped up her game this year, earning the top spot with $121 from the June 2017 to the June 2018 period, according to Forbes.

The 34-year-old spent much of that period touring her 80 date Witness album as well as becoming a judge on American Idol - a role that reportedly earned her $29 million.

Katy's top spot comes even though her Witness album 'tanked' - selling only 180,000 copies in its first week.

And while Taylor Swift has had an amazing year having comparatively sold 1.2 million copies of her Reputation album in the first week, she racked up $117 million and took second spot.

According to Forbes, the Blank Space singer could have landed in first pace if more of her live tour dates had fallen in the 12 month period.

Wrapping up her stadium tour dates on Wednesday 21 November, there is a high possibility she could find herself in the top spot in 2019.

Earlier in the week Taylor also revealed that she had signed a new global recording agreement with Universal Music Group.

The Blank Space hit maker is walking away from her previous label Big Machine.

Forbes' numbers are calculated using 'pre-tax earnings from 1 June 2017, through 1 June 2018, before deducting fees for agents, managers, lawyers and estate executors'.

The year 2017 saw Beyonce own the top spot with $153 million. This year saw her drop down to number three with $87 million.

And rounding off the top five after Katy, Taylor and Beyoncé was Pink ($76 million) and Lady Gaga ($73 million).

Jennifer Lopez landed in sixth place on $68 million - after earning $55 million in 2017 but in fifth spot.

The top six were followed by Rihanna ($54.9 million) and Helene Fischer ($46 million).

Celine Dion and Britney Spears wrapped up the top ten.

They earned $45 and $43 million respectively.

Both the ladies hold Las Vegas residencies with the Oops I Did It Again star starting her show back up early next year at the MGM Grand.