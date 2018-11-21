Kylie Minogue has reportedly taken some extreme security measures following a threat against her.

The star performed in Germany earlier this week where she was reportedly guarded by 20 police officers armed with submachine guns.

According to DW.com, German newspaper Bild reported a man made threats against the Australian pop princess.

Pictures of the man were plastered around the venue and Belgian police were also contacted about the threat.

The publication reports all men were frisked before being allowed into the venue, with up to 2500 guests in attendance, and all men had their IDs checked.

According to DW.com, a police spokesman told German news agency DPA: "The organisers contacted us due to a possible threat scenario based on evaluating social media platforms. When it comes to things like that, we cannot simply stand by."

Fortunately the show went on "without any disturbance."