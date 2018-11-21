LFO singer Devin Lima has passed away after a yearlong battle with stage 4 cancer.

Family members said that the 41-year-old died early on Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. He is the second member to die from the group - Rich Cronin died in 2010 after losing his battle with leukemia.

Last October, Lima had a "football sized" tumor removed - and it was revealed to be cancerous.

Lima who was a member of the trio, who had a hit in 1999 with the song Summer Girls, had been undergoing chemotherapy once the tumor was removed.

Advertisement

Fans took to Twitter to offer their condolences and remember the artist, the DailyMail reports.

"Will I play summer girls tonight in honor of Devin Lima? yes, yes I will," said one user.

Corinne Kaplan added: "Will be bumping Summer Girls all day. RIP"

Justin Burkhardt said: "It's kind of mind boggling that two-thirds of the group LFO are no longer alive. Excuse me while I go listen to The Girl on TV. RIP Devin Lima."

"I just heard the news. Rest In Peace @devinlima. I am glad you are no longer in pain, but will miss your spirit. Meeting you and singing with @LFO last year was a bucket list experience. This is how I remember you Devin. Prayers for your loved ones," added Stephanie McKeown.

A user stated: "Man, RIP to #devinlima sending so much Strength and love to the family of @TheRealLFO Thank you guys for the classic music and memories that were generated! #girlontv #summergirls #CityOfAngels."

"Very sorry to hear about the passing of @devinlima from @TheRealLFO. Sending love & strength to @bradfischetti. I had the pleasure of doing their music video #GirlOnTv when I was a teenager & remember how nice all 3 were to everyone," another added.

Devin's bandmate Brad Fischetti posted an update from the band's official YouTube account last October to let fans know that Lima's adrenal cancer was 'really rare' and 'a one in a million cancer'.

In the update, Fischetti told fans that the Girl On TV singer's cancer has been identified as 'stage four' because it had invaded Lima's kidney 'which they removed'.

At the time, Fischetti called the news 'devastating.'

"No one has a stronger body, mind and soul and if anyone can defeat this it's Devin."

LFO (originally Lyte Funky Ones) had broken up and reformed several times since their inception in 1995.

Following the death of founding member Rich Cronin in 2010, Lima and Fischetti had continued the group as a duo.

Based on an Instagram post made last year by Fischetti, the band's originally-slated 2017 tour had been pushed back to 2018, pending Lima's recovery. It was cancelled, soon after.

The trio's song 'Summer Girls' was their best song to gate, peaking at number three on the U.S. Billboard 100. It was named the 16th biggest summer song of all time by Billboard in 2010.