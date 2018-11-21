NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Coen says he would have liked "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" to have a bigger theatrical release, even though he has only positive things about working with Netflix.

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" was the first Netflix release to have an exclusive theatrical run before debuting on the streaming service. But "Buster Scruggs" only played in two theaters: one in Los Angeles, and one in New York. Netflix didn't report the weekend's box-office gross.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Coen acknowledged he would have "absolutely" liked a more robust theatrical release, but he understands Netflix's strategies.

Coen says the company is still figuring out its release pattern, and "what filmmakers need from an exhibition point-of-view."