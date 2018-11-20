Nine-time Grammy Award-winner Norah Jones is making her long-awaited return to New Zealand next year for a massive run of five shows.

This visit will mark the Come Away With Me singer's first performances in New Zealand in 14 years.

Since her groundbreaking 2002 debut album, Jones has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, traversing genres including jazz, country, folk, rock and soul.

She released her last album Day Breaks in 2016 to critical acclaim and just last week, Jones released her new single Wintertime, the fourth in a series of eclectic singles she's been steadily releasing over recent months, and the second offering from her collaboration with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.

Advertisement

Presented by Frontier Touring and Newstalk ZB, the incomparable Norah Jones will play Auckland's ASB Theatre on April 23, Wellington's TSB Arena on April 24, Dunedin's Regent Theatre on April 26, Queenstown Events Centre on April 28 and Christchurch Town Hall on April 29.

See Ticketmaster for Auckland and Wellington tickets, Ticket Direct for Dunedin, Eventfinda for Queenstown and Ticketek for Christchurch.

A Frontier members' pre-sale will take place for 24 hours from 2pm, November 26 and general sales start November 29.