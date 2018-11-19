NEW YORK (AP) — John le Carre's best-selling novel "The Little Drummer Girl" was released in 1983 but remains timely — and that disturbs Alexander Skarsgard.

The actor says the story is set against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and "feels more relevant today than ever."

Skarsgard and Michael Shannon star in a six-hour miniseries based on the novel, playing Israeli agents on the hunt for a Palestinian bomber.

"The Little Drummer Girl" premieres Monday night on AMC. Korean director Chan-wook Park helmed all six episodes of the miniseries.