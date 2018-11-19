BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — A memorial service is planned for entertainer Roy Clark, who died last week at his home in Oklahoma.

Clark's "Celebration of Life" service will take place Wednesday at Rhema Bible Church in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow. The public is welcome.

Clark was a guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined "Hee Haw" and was the TV variety show's host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. Clark was known for hits including "Yesterday When I was Young" and "Honeymoon Feeling."

Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. He was a frequent guest performer with top orchestras, including the Boston Pops. He was also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Clark died Thursday at his home in Tulsa from complications of pneumonia. He was 85.