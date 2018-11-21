Broken-hearted troubadour Marlon Williams has announced a slew of new tour dates adding three more winery gigs and visits to the regions over summer.

Having walked away with three wins at last week's music awards, the coveted Album of the Year as well as Best Solo Artist and Best Video, Williams has decided to extend his summer tour adding five new shows to his run.

He also announced that his support act for the tour will be Emily Fairlight and Kiwi music icon Don McGlashan.

Dubbed The Tūrangawaewae Tour, Williams will start at the Neudorf Vineyard, Upper Moutere, on Friday, February 8, before crisscrossing up and down the country appearing at various vineyards and venues before finishing up at the Christchurch Town Hall on Sunday, March 3.

His show at Auckland's Villa Maria Winery on Saturday, February 16, will be something very special indeed as for that night only he'll be joined by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.



For the full tour details and ticket info check his website, marlonwilliams.co.nz