The Veils main man Finn Andrews has announced a solo New Zealand tour for early next year.

He'll be hitting the road through March and April in the lead-up to the release of his first solo album One Piece at a Time.

As a solo proposition, Andrews will put down his trusty guitar and take up residence behind the piano. While he will be without his Veils bandmates he won't be sans band completely - he'll be joined by a full band and strings players for some of the shows.

The tour kicks off with two performances at WOMAD on March 15 and 16 and winds up at The Mussel Inn, Onekaka, on April 14 a month later. He stops in at Auckland's Town Hall Concert Chamber on March 30.

For more info, a complete list of dates and to get tickets hit up Banishedmusic.com/tickets