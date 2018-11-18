Sean "Diddy" Combs has spoken out about the death of his ex Kim Porter, in an emotional social media post.

Three days after Porter's death was confirmed, Combs made a statement about the passing of the mother of his children, calling it a "nightmare".

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship," Combs wrote.

He also posted a video himself and Porter in a series of photos and clips set to music.

He continued: "We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S---!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

Diddy's representative Cindi Berger confirmed to Fox News last Thursday that Porter had died.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Porter dated Diddy for 13 years and the pair have three children together — 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, and son Christian Combs, 20.

She also shared 27-year-old son Quincy from her previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure.