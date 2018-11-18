The cast of Scrubs got back together on the weekend and opened up about the likelihood of a series reboot.

Stars from the medical comedy-drama reunited at Vulture Festival for a panel discussion about the show which wrapped up in 2010 after nine seasons.

Zach Braff (J.D.), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), Christa Miller (Jordan), Donald Faison (Turk), Neil Flynn (Janitor), Ken Jenkins (Kelso), Judy Reyes (Carla), and John C. McGinley (Dr Cox) joined series creator Bill Lawrence on stage who said he'd be open to a reboot in the future.

"I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew] … it was the best time in my life," Lawrence said according to The Hollywood Reporter. However he added that "sometimes reboots — not all the time — feel like a money grab".

Advertisement

"If we ever do it, we'll do it as a short little movie or something else," he said. "I think the problem from me is I would just want to see where everyone is. I would want to see where their marriages are [as opposed to a huge event]."

Zach Braff shared a photo of the reunion on Twitter and teased fans with the caption, "Season 10?"

Back in May Braff, who played J.D., was asked by James Corden on The Late Late Show if he'd be keen for a Scrubs reboot.

"You never know," the actor said. "It seems like everybody wants that so much these days … Maybe if it was a TV movie or something … in some incarnation I'd be interested".