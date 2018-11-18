BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Singer and albino activist Salif Keita has dedicated a benefit concert to a 5-year-old albino girl who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in Mali in May.

The Saturday night concert followed a forum on protecting albino people in Africa that Keita assembled. More than 100 politicians, diplomats and albinos attended the forum on Friday.

He described how albinos in Mali and other African countries are sometimes persecuted and ridiculed, with violence often increasing around elections.

The activist said he will continue his work in hopes "people will understand that we are born in the same way and we have the same rights as everyone else."

The concert featured songs from Keita's new album, which he says is his last.