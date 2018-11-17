Bette Midler has come under fire after sharing a photo of Melania Trump alongside a crude caption.

The Beaches star tweeted an old modelling photo of the First Lady posing in a see-through dress inside a plane cockpit.

The photo was from a shoot the former model did with British GQ magazine back in 2000, reports news.com.au.

Midler, who frequently critiques Donald Trump on Twitter, captioned the shot: "The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane. #FLOTITS."

While some of the 72-year-old's followers found her dig at Mrs Trump funny, others slammed Midler with the post getting more than 12,000 replies.

Ms. M what gas the FLOTUS done to you? I have not heard of any place where she has disrespected you. Attack @realDonaldTrump on his policies all you want but why attack his wife? There is no justification for that. A woman attacking a woman disgraceful. — Louie B. (@LouieBee1) November 16, 2018

I thought we were supposed to support other women. — Tina (@NurseWhitman) November 16, 2018

However other users claimed Midler's tweet had only been a joke, pointing out that former first lady Michelle Obama faced criticism from the right wing for her wardrobe choices.

It's not the first time Midler has courted controversy on social media, with the Hocus Pocus star apologising for a racially insensitive tweet last month.

In a since-deleted post Midler wrote that "women are the n-word of the world," and the "most disrespected creatures on earth" in reference to a 1972 song by Yoko Ono and John Lennon.

Social media quickly called out Midler, pointing out the treatment of African-Americans in US history.

Many thought Bette Midler's tweet went too far. Photo / AP

"Fact: Many white women-owned/abused slaves right along with their husbands. Ever seen a lynching picture? Guess what you don't see: White women crying. Respect American History," one Twitter user said.

The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2018

The singer made one last attempt at defending her tweet by linking to a New Yorker report about how the FBI investigation ignored testimonies from former classmates of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — who was accused of sexual misconduct by several women — and tweeting "See what I mean?" before apologising.

Midler's feud with Mr Trump runs deep, with the Beaches star making fun of his hair and claiming he was "ruining New York" way back in 2012.

In response, The Apprentice host attacked the musical icon in several tweets labelling her "grotesque".

Now grotesque @BetteMidler is into the Trump act --- trying to become

relevant again. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2012

.@BetteMidler talks about my hair but I'm not allowed to talk about her ugly face or body --- so I won't. Is this a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2012

Midler and Mr Trump's feud dates back to 2012. Photo / AP

But Mr Trump isn't the only reality TV star Midler has fallen afoul of.

In 2016 she got into a Twitter feud with Kim Kardashian after the E! star shared a nude selfie.

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,

she's gonna have to swallow the camera. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016

Kardashian, who is famous for her internet beefs with other celebrities, quickly fired back and accused Midler of trying to befriend her and failing.

hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

But unfortunately for Kardashian it was Midler who seemed to get the last laugh, with the Wind Beneath my Wings singer claiming the singer didn't know how to take a joke.

.@KimKardashian wants me to send her my nudes! I'll send them right over but the lighting's bad right now since she threw all that shade! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 9, 2016