MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — A northern Arkansas man who allegedly made threatening phone calls to CNN anchor Don Lemon has pleaded not guilty.

The Baxter Bulletin reports Benjamin Craig Matthews, 38, appeared in Baxter County Court Thursday . Matthews, who is from Mountain Home, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Little Rock, is free on $15,000 bail.

In an affidavit, police said Matthews called CNN at least 40 times between October 31 and November 2 and made violent threats, some of which were racial or sexual, against Lemon.

Matthews also allegedly called New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and California Rep. Maxine Waters, as well as MSNBC, attorney Michael Avenatti, the Washington Speakers Bureau and Planned Parenthood.

Matthews faces 18 counts of terroristic threats and harassing communications. His lawyer could not be reached for comment.