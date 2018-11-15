LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is giving $300,000 to help the victims of California's deadly wildfires.

The organization best known for creating and organizing the Golden Globe Awards on Thursday announced the donation to four organizations that also include money for victims and families of last week's mass shooting in Southern California.

The funds will go to the victims of the fires in Northern and Southern California. The fires started last week and together have killed at least 59 people, destroyed thousands of homes and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands.

The association formed in 1943 and started the Golden Globes a year later.

Advertisement

It frequently hands out grants, usually to organizations related to the entertainment industry.