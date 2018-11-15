Rami Malek's jaw-dropping portrayal of Freddie Mercury's 1985 Live Aid performance has not gone amiss as fans have pointed out how scarily accurate the performances are when seen both side-to-side.

In one of the final scenes of newly released film Bohemian Rhapsody, the Hollywood star is seen nailing every hand gesture and dance move, precisely the same way Mercury performed on stage — and it's freaking people out on Twitter.

I DIDNT REALIZE THEY DID IT THIS PRECISELY pic.twitter.com/05f6ZW1TMn — BEST OF FREDDIE MERCURY (@MOMENTOFMERCURY) November 11, 2018

One person commented: "These dudes were literally able to recreate the greatest live show ever performed and made a new generation be able to experience it as if they were actually there. This scene literally gave me chills."

Another said: "They did it precisely that I got confused which is the original and which is the remake. Omg not a sucker for him but daaaang this sure is historical!!!"

Advertisement

A third tweeted: "Well it's a biopic, not one bit is supposed to be fictional! It's actually impressive they managed to do it this precisely."

One person was impressed with the level of accuracy that went into the set.

"Saw this earlier today, so awesome. First thing I did after the movie was check out how accurate the Pepsi and beer were on the piano... spot on," he said.

The Live Aid similarities between Freddie Mercury and Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/pLANLY6VS1 — BEST OF FREDDIE MERCURY (@MOMENTOFMERCURY) November 6, 2018

Malek has spoken about the extreme lengths he went to for his role as Freddie Mercury.

He told news.com.au they filmed the Live Aid sequence first which he prepared for by watching the band's actual performance on YouTube "probably somewhere around 1500 times, maybe more".

"That's something we tried to get move for move, even just gesture for gesture perfectly," he said.

"Every day we did (filmed) a song. Day one, Bohemian. Day two, Radio Gaga. Day three, Hammer To Fall and the Day-O. Four we did Crazy Little Thing Called Love. Five, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions and on the sixth day we rested," he joked.

"Then we did the entire show which was the most phenomenal experience one could ever ask for," Malek told news.com.au.

"Adrenaline high like you don't even know man."

The actor, 37, had a recording of the actual performance on set with him at all times during the Live Aid sequence which he used for back-up every now and then.

"It felt like I had it in my bones and I didn't want to keep going back to it," he said about the footage.

freddie mercury at live aid in 1985



rami malek in bohemian rhapsody (2018) pic.twitter.com/YOsybLZYC2 — caitlin ♛ (@RIVERJPHOENlX) November 7, 2018

"It felt like sometimes you would lose a little bit of the authenticity if you tried to nail it so perfectly. Things won't exactly always match up, there might be a hint of something that's off, but I think that kept it feeling really alive and in the moment and it was better to sacrifice it that way, but yeah, I was watching it non-stop."

Filming the Live Aid performance was "pretty daunting", Malek said, but he added that it gave them a "shorthand" for the rest of the film.

"We felt like, 'OK, now that we have that in the bag we can do this, we'll be all right,'" he said.

In the film, Malek is beyond convincing as Freddie Mercury, the flamboyant entertainer who died from AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

Even before shooting began, he asked the costume designer to create a set of false teeth that looked just like Mercury's and he carried them with him wherever he went.

If you haven’t seen #BohemianRhapsody yet. There’s still time to see it in theaters! It’s so good. Here is @ItsRamiMalek talking about the #liveaid scene 👏 pic.twitter.com/U3MfWqLMlK — Maria Chung (@machuD2) November 14, 2018

"Every night I would get home and I would knock those suckers in and watch as much Mercury footage as I could find," he told Fox News.

Malek's commitment to the role was matched by the production staff who went above and beyond to make everything in the film as authentic as possible.

"We tried to replicate so many things that he did have," Malek told news.com.au. "All the costumes, his kimonos — some of those we had reprinted.

"The level of authenticity and recreating all things Freddie Mercury was at a perfect 10."

- additional reporting news.com.au