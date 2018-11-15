Sir Elton John is the star of the 2018 John Lewis Christmas campaign in an advert telling the tear-jerking story of his rise to fame and fortune from humble beginnings.

The ads, from British department store John Lewis, are eagerly anticipated each year and known for tugging at the heartstrings.

Watch it here:



The mini-biopic this year, set to Sir Elton's 1970 hit Your Song, shows how one present can change a life and ends with a 4-year-old Elton unwrapping his first piano on Christmas Day in 1951, the Daily Mail reports.

The £7 million ($13.4m) advert then cuts to the emotional 71-year-old playing the same instrument while thinking about his mother Sheila, who died last year aged 92, followed by the slogan: "Some gifts are more than just a gift".

Five actors aged between 4 and 50 were used to play Sir Elton, using prosthetics, CGI and help from the star and his husband David Furnish to ensure they had the same mannerisms and piano-playing style.

In the ad, the young Elton rips off the wrapping paper for his first piano. Photo / John Lewis

Viewers are taken back through key moments in his life with scenes of the star on stadium tours, travelling on a private jet, recording Your Song, playing the piano in a local pub and performing in a school recital.

It ends with Sir Elton - then little Reg Dwight - running down the stairs on Christmas morning to see his grandmother Ivy and his mother, who brought him up together because his father, Stanley, was largely absent.

John Lewis has said the advert is "inspired by real events" but admits the finale involves "some creativity" because the singer was never gifted a piano at Christmas, but he had learned to play at his grandmother's house.

Sir Elton John is the star of this year's John Lewis Christmas ad. Photo / John Lewis

Despite the moving story fans could be disappointed that cuddly stars such as Montie the penguin from 2014 and Moz the monster from last year have been jettisoned for a celebrity-endorsed campaign.

It is also the second of the retailer's Christmas ads to feature Your Song after singer Ellie Goulding recorded a cover for the 2010 campaign.

In September rumours emerged that Sir Elton had agreed to take part - but John Lewis has denied he was paid the £5m fee being mooted. They also said some of his fee was donated to charity.

The musician said today: "The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family.

"It's been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my grandmother's piano marks the moment when music came into my life.

Sir Elton John reminisces as he plays. Photo / John Lewis

"The ad is absolutely fantastic and I've truly loved every minute of being a part of it."

His husband David Furnish, who was involved in producing the advert, said: "I think Elton has enjoyed the process of making this tremendously. I think, you know, emotionally he is thinking about the journey he's been on as an artist, and that moment, you know, when music came into his life at a very young age when he was encouraged by his mother and his grandmother with his piano."

Shoppers might be disappointed to learn that there will be no plush toys available in Sir Elton's likeness this year, with the retailer instead selling four pianos - two uprights for around £800 and two keyboards starting at £150 - and a range of vintage tour t-shirts.

The Boy & The Piano is being released online tonight before being shown on ITV later.

The ad shows Sir Elton back in time through his career. Photo / John Lewis

The advert coincides with the start of ticket sales for Sir Elton's worldwide farewell tour and Taron Egerton playing him in Rocketman, the biopic film being made about the star, with his blessing, due for release next year.

John Lewis says the movie and tour is unrelated to their choice of star and advert, which was filmed over the northern summer.

It comes after a Christmas ad for British supermarket Iceland went viral for being banned in the UK.

The ad, which tells the story of a young girl who tries to help a baby orangutan whose home has been destroyed to create palm oil, will not be broadcast on television.

The short animation, voiced by actress Emma Thompson, highlights the devastating impact that deforestation for palm oil plantations has on orangutans.

But because the film was originally made by Greenpeace, Clearcast – the body responsible for clearing ads on behalf of the UK's major broadcasters – decided that it breaches rules against political advertising.

The ad has been widely shared on social media.

Iceland’s Banned TV Christmas Advert... Say hello to Rang-tan. #NoPalmOilChristmas / Iceland Foods

Back in time

It begins with Sir Elton, 71, gently tapping out the opening notes to Your Song before viewers are taken back through his life with scenes of him on stadium tours, travelling on a private jet, performing on Top of the Pops and recording the track - his first major hit - in 1970.

Two adult actors, Oliver Marshall and Simon Burbage were chosen because they are the same height and build as Sir Elton.

They were then transformed using prosthetics, his flamboyant outfits, glasses and even a mohican haircut.

The advert then moves to a young Elton playing the piano in a local pub and performing in a school recital.

And in a moving finale 4-year-old Elton, played by young actor Freddie Henderson, is shown running downstairs to see his mother and grandmother where he unwraps a piano as a Christmas gift.

It then cuts back to Sir Elton, who lost his mother Sheila at the age of 92 last December, looking tearful as he plays the same instrument.

John Lewis addressed speculation about the cost of this year's ad, describing reports that it had paid Sir Elton £5m as "wildly inaccurate" and said the ad cost £7m with most of the money going on advertising spending.

It added that Sir Elton had requested that a portion of his fee be donated to the Elton John Charitable Trust when he was first approached to be involved.

John Lewis customer director Craig Inglis said: "The ad tells the story of why Elton's piano was more than just a gift and we hope to remind customers of that special moment when they've given a gift at Christmas time that they know will be treasured forever."

The retailer, which reported a 98.8 per cent profits crash for the first half of the year in September, said the ad was a "crucial part" of its overall marketing campaign and "one of the most effective marketing campaigns in the industry, delivering an excellent return on investment".

John Lewis and Waitrose employees have been given the first opportunity to share the two minute and 20 second ad before its launch on the store's social media channels, its website and in shops.

Customers at the retailer's flagship Oxford Street branch can also step into a 2000 square foot recreation of the ad production set to try on some of the costumes, listen to recordings from Elton John's 17-11-70 album and have photos taken at the piano.